Pardew: Goal-getter Remy will be 'hot property'

The QPR loanee's late strike secured Newcastle a 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday as Pardew's side scored a league goal at St James' Park for the first time this year.

It was Remy's 12th goal of the season and Pardew reckons if the France international continues to find the net this term, it could prove difficult to bring him back to the club on a permanent basis.

"He is going to be hot property and will get a lot of headlines," Pardew is quoted as saying by The Mirror. "His goals could make it harder to buy him. Perhaps I will leave him out of the next 11 games.

"The quality players can slow the game down – he can do that. His all-round game was terrific - the game seemed a little bit slower when he was on the ball, not as frantic.

"Remy was the one player to have that composure to score that goal. He was the best player on the pitch."

Remy's loan deal will see him return to Loftus Road at the end of the season, with his parent club currently in the running for promotion to the Premier League.

Despite losing their last three matches, Harry Redknapp's side sit fourth in the table.