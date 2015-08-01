Pardew hopeful of concluding Wickham deal

Alan Pardew is hopeful that Crystal Palace can conclude the signing of Sunderland striker Connor Wickham, but insists a deal has not yet been agreed with the player.

Reports in the media have claimed that Palace have negotiated a £9million fee with their Premier League rivals for Wickham.

Palace manager Pardew confirmed that Wickham is a player on his radar, but says there is still work to do.

"There are some talks that have been leaked out because there isn't a deal in place with the player at the moment," Pardew told BBC Radio London.

"But it's a player I hope we can do.

"The chairman has been magnificent in backing me this summer. We've made huge strides in the training pitch in terms of quality and we have the chance to build something here and I have to thank the chairman for that."