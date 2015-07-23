Pardew hopeful of McCarthy deal

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew is hopeful of wrapping up a deal for QPR goalkeeper Alex McCarthy on Thursday.

The Selhurst Park outfit have already added to their squad with the signing of Yohan Cabaye from Paris Saint-Germain and the loan acquisition of Chelsea's Patrick Bamford.

However, with Wayne Hennessey linked with a move to West Brom, Pardew is keen to boost his goalkeeping ranks.

"Our preparations have been solid," he said. "All our internationals have come back in good health and we have added several important players like Cabaye and Bamford.

"We also hope to seal the transfer of Alex McCarthy, a goalkeeper, from QPR by today."

Palace face SuperSport United in the opening round of the Cape Town Cup pre-season tournament on Friday.

"Overall we have a good feeling," added Pardew. "We want to continue the momentum from last season and so we will try to put on an entertaining show when we play this weekend.

"We will put out a competitive team to try and win the trophy. Everybody that is here will play subject to fitness, and right now all the players are fit."