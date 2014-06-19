Pardew keen to add Newcastle firepower

Two signings have already been made at St James' Park in the shape of midfielder Jack Colback from rivals Sunderland and young striker Ayoze Perez in an estimated £1.8 million move from Tenerife.

However, Pardew is keen to sign forward reinforcements after the departures of long-serving striker Shola Ameobi and Loic Remy, whose loan deal from QPR has ended.

The 52-year-old feels that the ongoing FIFA World Cup will be "critical" given the impact it will have on the price of competing players.

"We got two in quickly, which was good," Pardew told The Shields Gazette. "And we now need to get a couple of strikers in.

"It's a good start, but we've got to cover some areas, particularly scoring goals.

"A lot of clubs and agents are waiting to see how players fare in the World Cup.

"That will have an influence on the price.

"The World Cup is critical to a number of clubs, including us."