Pardew keen on strike duo

Pardew narrowly missed out on Lorient striker Kevin Gameiro earlier this week, but the France international’s arrival at PSG could see Erding pushed towards the exit door.

After signing from Sochaux in 2009 for €9 million, Erding has scored 28 goals in 70 appearances and Pardew feels the Turkish international could help plug the gap left by Andy Carroll’s record breaking departure for Liverpool in January.

"Erding has always been on our radar," Pardew said.

"He's a very good player and that is all I will say at the moment."

"We had a bit of a disappointment with Kevin Gameiro as he has decided to go elsewhere. We made a fantastic offer to the club and to him but these things happen," he added.

"We tried very hard on that one, but we always knew there would be setbacks along the way and we have always had other people in mind, deals we have been trying to keep to ourselves for obvious reasons.

"We are working extremely hard to make those deals happen and I'm pretty happy with how things have gone so far. We should have another signing finished in the next few days, and we will able to confirm that one as well."

Senegal striker Ba is also rumoured to be high on Pardew’s hit list, and reports suggest the player has agreed terms with both the Magpies and Everton.

"Demba Ba has done very well since he came to England and he's a good player," Pardew added.

"I'm very much aware of him and I probably know what he is capable of more than most because I've known about him for a while, before he went to West Ham.

"We're not the only club who are interested, but we are trying. There is always competition and we will keep plugging away.

"If we can get him and another two in before the end of next week I'll still be looking for another two new faces to join us before the start of the season.

"To get a player like Yohan Cabaye in so early has been a big bonus. Not many clubs have managed that sort of business yet so I'm very happy with that."

One player that the Newcastle manager looks set to miss out on is Ivory Coast forward Gervinho, who is moving closer to a switch to Arsenal after Lille confirmed talks with the Gunners were ongoing.

By Ben McAleer