Pardew lays down gauntlet to Cisse

Cisse joined Newcastle in January 2012 and made a superb start to life at St James' Park, scoring 13 goals in his first 12 appearances.

However, the Senegal international found the net just 13 times in all competitions during a difficult 2012-13 season and has fallen out of favour this term, starting just nine matches.

The 28-year-old is set to return for the visit of Tottenham on Wednesday after missing the last three games with back problems, and Pardew admitted that the former Freiburg man could leave the club if he does not find form.

"He (Cisse) needs to have a big second half of the season for the summer," Pardew said.

"We are going to have to make a decision with Papiss: whether he is going to stay at this club and be a big player for us like he was two years ago and last year to a degree, or whether it's going to be pastures new."

Newcastle have failed to score in six of their last seven Premier League games, with the absence of suspended striker Loic Remy all too apparent in recent 3-0 defeats to Sunderland and Chelsea.

Remy will return from his ban after the match against Tottenham, but Pardew backed Luuk de Jong - on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach - to have an impact as Newcastle aim to finish the season strongly.

"We have players missing," Pardew added. "This will be Loic Remy's last game (of ban) thank goodness because we've really missed him.

"After this game you would like to think we'll be a lot stronger going forward.

"Spurs is a big game for us. It's a game at home that I'd like to think we can win with what we've got available.

"Luuk de Jong gives us real hope for the next 13 games. He can deliver for us."