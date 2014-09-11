Pardew: Newcastle need goals from midfield

The St James' Park outfit have picked up just two points from their opening three Premier League fixtures and failed to score prior to a 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace last time out.

Newcastle's strikers have struggled to find their shooting boots so far this season, and Pardew - reportedly under pressure to produce a result against Southampton this weekend - has stressed the importance of goals from other areas of his team.

"I feel that we're in a strong team, we have an outstanding midfield line that needs to contribute goals," he said.

"Everybody keeps talking about our lack of strikers, but we need to get more goals from midfield and from our defenders.

"The big bonus [against Palace] was Williamson scoring... his first goal in five years or whatever it was.

"There's always small mercies."