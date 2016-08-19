Pardew: Palace need iconic signing like Benteke

Alan Pardew says Christian Benteke is the "iconic" type of signing Crystal Palace need as they look to replace Yannick Bolasie and Mile Jedinak.

The Liverpool striker is on the brink of joining Palace in a deal that could reportedly rise to £32million, with only a medical and personal terms to be concluded.

After Bolasie joined Everton and Jedinak moved to Aston Villa, Pardew was thrilled to be backed by his board in the transfer market, adding that Benteke is a player he has long admired.

"It's still subject to a medical and personal terms but in terms of an agreement with Liverpool finally we seem to have got there," Pardew said at his pre-match media conference ahead of Saturday's game away to Tottenham.

"I don't want to talk too much about it because it's still not complete. But Yannick Bolasie and Mile Jedinak have left this week and I think it's important to replace iconic players with iconic players.

"That's something that didn't always happen at Newcastle, so I'm pleased the board has been brave with his move.

"He is someone I know very well as I wanted to take him to Newcastle. It just didn't work out for him at Liverpool when he moved from Aston Villa, so we want to get him back to doing what he does best.

"I'm making changes to make our form better - results more consistent. This group are great and should get a lift by a signing."

Meanwhile, Pardew felt there was no chance of preventing winger Bolasie from moving to Everton.

He added: "Yannick wanted a new concept and project. That happens with players and you have to understand that but you have to replace them.

"I asked him if there was anything I could do to keep him at the club but he said 'no'."

Pardew hopes to have Yohan Cabaye, Jordon Mutch and James McArthur involved in his squad for the trip to Spurs.