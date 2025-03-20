Chelsea have completed a signing that will force Cole Palmer to change position next season

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer might need to return to the right-wing spot he first played when coming through at Manchester City, thanks to a signing set to join the Blues in the summer.

Though out of form at the moment, Cole Palmer still has 14 goals and six assists in the Premier League for Chelsea this season, with his performances having carried his side into contention for the Champions League.

The vast majority of his appearances have come in the No.10 position, with Pedro Neto, Jadon Sancho and Noni Madueke alternating at right-wing. Palmer might have to return there from the start of the 2025/26 season, though, with a new arrival at Chelsea highlighting what convinced them to sign for the club.

Chelsea star Cole Palmer might be forced back to right-wing

In June 2024, Chelsea completed a €57m deal for highly-rated Brazilian Estevao Willian, with the Palmeiras forward set to move to Stamford Bridge in the summer upon his 18th birthday.

Estevao Willian has greatly impressed with his performances in his home country, even winning the Bola de Ouro in 2024, awarded to the best player in the Campeonato Brasileiro. He's also matched a long-standing Neymar record of reaching 30 goal involvements before turning 18, highlighting just how much potential he is showing.

Chelsea only managed to convince Estevao to sign for them due to their promise of seeing him as a No.10, rather than as a winger. Naturally, this could force Palmer back out to the right-wing.

"It was the only club that saw us as number 10, to play in midfield," Estevao's agent, Andre Cury, told GE. "I may be wrong, but we will have the opportunity.

"I think we will be right, so that was also something that weighed heavily. In my opinion, in my team he plays as a 10. They like to put him on the wing.

"I think it's too narrow for a player of that quality, I think that... like all players of that quality in the world, he's usually the number 10, so the number 10 plays inside."

In FourFourTwo's view, Estevao will certainly have to earn his spot in the starting XI before ousting Palmer from the No.10 position, but, if the Englishman fails to rediscover his once blistering form, he'll have a highly capable individual chomping at the bit for their chance waiting behind him.

Estevao is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt and has signed an eight-year deal.