Pardew praises Cabella cameo at Burnley

A disappointing first-half performance saw Newcastle 1-0 down at the half-time interval in Tuesday's Premier League clash courtesy of George Boyd's 34th-minute strike.

Cabella was thrown into the fray after the break and his introduction seemed to inspire Newcastle as Papiss Cisse levelled matters in the 48th minute.

The visitors could not go on to complete the turnaround, but Pardew was still quick to hail the performance of the France attacking midfielder for a show of technical ability that Newcastle have been expecting since his move from Montpellier.

"The big difference was Cabella, who actually gave us some technical ability and produced a really good second half for us," Pardew said.

"That's really good news because we've been waiting for him to come alive a little bit for us. Tonight he changed the game a little bit.

"He played like one of the front row of a rugby team in the second half, he was terrific.

"[He] took the game by the scruff of the neck with his technical ability and that's what he has to do because he's not going to be a dominant force physically in the Premier League. He has to be a player who is going to get on the ball, run at people and create."

Pardew's men have lost just one of their last nine games in all competitions and the 50-year-old has high hopes that they can continue that run against league leaders Chelsea on Saturday.

"We're in great form, that's one defeat in seven or eight, nine games now," Pardew added.

"We're looking forward to Chelsea, I'm sure it will be a great day for our fans. We'll certainly give a good account of ourselves I'm sure."