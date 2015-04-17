Pardew revels in 'a tremendous season'

Pardew left Newcastle United in January with the north-east club just six points off the top six to take over at a Palace side then mired in the relegation zone.

Since his move to Selhurst Park, Palace have lost just four games in all competitions under Pardew's stewardship and now sit 11th in the Premier League, seven points clear of a Newcastle side that has won just twice in 2015.

"I'm very proud of what I achieved at Newcastle. It's all relative. It's been a tremendous season for myself," Pardew said.

"I like to think I'm growing as a manager. It's a demanding job and you have to evolve.

"I thought this was a challenge that I needed and was right for both football clubs. It certainly has been for us."

Asked about his goals for the remainder of the season, Pardew added: "I think the most crucial thing for us is to secure a top-10 finish. That's a realistic aim.

"Over the summer, I'm going to be banging the chairman's door down for some big signings."