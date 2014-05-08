Pardew 'sad' about Newcastle situation

Newcastle were in contention for a European place at the start of 2014 but a sharp dip in form - the club have won just five of their 18 Premier League games since the turn of the year - and other issues, such as the sale of Yohan Cabaye and Pardew's seven-game ban for headbutting Hull City's David Meyler, have left fans frustrated.

Saturday's victory over Cardiff City ended a run of six-consecutive top-flight losses, protests from the Newcastle faithful continued.

Newcastle travel to Liverpool this weekend for their final match of the campaign, and Pardew hopes to finish on a high to raise morale around the club.

"Obviously, I'm a little bit sad about the situation," he told the Shields Gazzette.

"But my resolve has to be strong to make sure the players are ready for Liverpool.

"We need to go to Anfield and put in a top performance.