Pardew seeks Leicester inspiration for FA Cup final

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew hopes Leicester City's underdog success story can inspire his side to victory over Manchester United in next month's FA Cup final.

Leicester started the season as 5,000-1 outsiders to lift the title and were widely tipped as relegation candidates, having mounted a late escape act in 2014-15.

However, the Foxes completed one of greatest surprises in sporting history by clinching the Premier League title after nearest rivals Tottenham drew 2-2 with Chelsea on Monday.

Palace are also unfancied to beat United at Wembley next month, but manager Pardew has called on his team to emulate the spirit shown by Leicester to pull off their own underdog story.

"Leicester won it after 36 games, last year for 10 games they were in the best form. For near 50 games they've been best in the country," he said at a news conference.

"It's proof the underdog can do it. And it will give us a boost for the cup final.

"Leicester have shattered the glass ceiling, and I thought it was impossible to break. They've gone and done it. Amazing.

"Football isn't all logic. It's almost like some stardust has fallen on Leicester City Football Club - great for them. Let's hope it falls on us for the final."

Palace will go head-to-head with United at Wembley on May 21 in a repeat of the 1990 FA Cup final.