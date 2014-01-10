Pardew unconcerned by Cabaye buy-out rumours

The St James' Park outfit rejected overtures from Arsenal in the close-season, with Arsene Wenger's men offering a reported £10 million sum, while Paris Saint-Germain have previously been linked with a move for the France international.

Cabaye looks unlikely to be sold in the January transfer window, but reports in the media surfaced on Thursday that Cabaye could potentially take matters into his own hands.

But Pardew remained relaxed on the issue, saying: "It doesn't worry me. The point you are raising is something that has been raised at an international level, it's not isolated to Yohan Cabaye.

"Whether that's possible, I don't know, it's not my department, if I am honest.

"The most important thing is that he has two years left on his contract in the summer and we are looking forward to him playing for Newcastle for the rest of this season, and we will take it from there in the summer."

Meanwhile, Pardew admits he would like to add to his squad in the transfer window with forwards Luuk de Jong and Remy Cabella rumoured to be potential targets, but the 52-year-old confirmed the club had made no bids thus far.

He added: "We've not bid for any player. I think there's room to bring in a player, for sure, but it would need to be right financially for the board.

"Our legs are working under the water in terms of making calls and trying to manoeuvre a transfer that would work for us."