Pardew urges Gayle to make Palace statement

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew wants Dwight Gayle to "make a statement" after he stayed with the club during the transfer window.

Championship side Bristol City reportedly had a £6million bid accepted for the striker last month, while a late approach from Aston Villa is said to have been rebuffed.

Gayle's opportunities at Selhurst Park appeared limited when Connor Wickham and Patrick Bamford arrived.

However, with Glenn Murray having joined AFC Bournemouth, Pardew says Gayle has the chance to stake a claim for a first-team place.

"I think it was really how much game time they were going to get, both being on the roster. And of course now with Glenn leaving it gives Dwight an opportunity and he is now in the process of trying to take that," Pardew said.

"He's trained very well, so Dwight's very much a part of our family and hopefully we can give him more game time.

"Because that's been part of the frustration. It's not like we wanted to move him on, the frustration came from the player himself.

"But with Glenn going, the opportunity has come for him to make a statement."

Gayle has scored 12 goals in 49 Premier League appearances since joining from Peterborough United in July 2013.