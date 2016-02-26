Pardew verbally agrees new Palace contract

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew says a deal to secure his long-term future at the club has been agreed in principle.

Pardew signed a three-and-a-half-year contract when he took over at Selhurst Park in January 2015, but has been in discussions over new terms since the end of last year.

However, Pardew insists he will wait until Palace's Premier League future has been secured to put pen to paper, with the club sitting 13th having gone nine matches without a win.

"They [the contract talks] have progressed to a level where we are probably agreed," Pardew said.

"I am just waiting to see whether we are still a Premier League club and that's nothing to do with [co-chairman] Steve Parish, it's more to do with me.

"When I get this team over the line I'll sit down and finalise it. It's agreed in principle."

Palace, who have not won in the Premier League since December 19, visit Tony Pulis' West Brom on Saturday.