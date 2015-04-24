Pardew wants at least £40million for Bolasie

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew is demanding between £40-£60million for star winger Yannick Bolasie in a bid to scare off potential suitors.

Last week Pardew said Bolasie was worth double the £10m price-tag slapped on him by the media, amid reported interest from Premier League duo Liverpool and Tottenham.

With clubs continuing to circle the 25-year-old Democratic Republic of Congo international, who netted a hat-trick against Sunderland almost a fortnight ago, Pardew has now increased Bolasie's value.

"I'll sell Yannick, if someone wants to give me £40m to £60m, somewhere in there, that would be good," Pardew said ahead of Palace's home fixture against Hull City on Saturday.

"I'll take it and we'll build the team around that money. Every player has a price, of course.

"All these players here are undervalued, in my opinion. This is a top-10 team at the moment, top 12, yet if you put the valuation of our squad against any of the other teams above us, and some below, it's not right.

"So I'm going to address that. Anyone who rings me up will get a proper price.

"It's only our second year in the Premier League so it's understandable [if players are undervalued].

"You need to put your credentials there every week. I think these players are starting to do that now; Bolasie, [Jason] Puncheon, [Joel] Ward, [Damien] Delaney.

"Therefore when I hear figures being talked about players, they are not even close to where I value these players.

"It's very easy to address: a manager has to ring me up and I will tell him the price, and that will be addressed."