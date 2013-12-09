Pardew warns of 'dangerous' Newcastle

Pardew saw his charges secure Newcastle's first win at Old Trafford since 1972 thanks to Yohan Cabaye's second-half strike on Saturday.

That win followed impressive top-flight victories over Chelsea and Tottenham in the Premier League, as well as a creditable 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

And Pardew believes the flexibility of his squad makes them a match for any side in the top flight.

Speaking to the Newcastle Chronicle, he said: "It's the top teams we have done well against this year. Tottenham, Chelsea and now Manchester United.

"This team were asked to play a very different way and they answered that.

"We can change our tactics and win. We can feel confident to do that. And that makes us dangerous."

Newcastle's victory was even more impressive in the context of a comprehensive 3-0 defeat at Swansea City on Wednesday.

Despite that setback, Pardew says the squad were confident of taking the points at Old Trafford, adding that the loss in Wales provided a lesson in ball retention.

He added: "Swansea gave us a kick up the bottom in terms of how to keep possession and how to have control.

"We let control go in the week. We made it clear we went there (Old Trafford) to play and to try to win.

"We never even contemplated a draw. There was a real feeling in that dressing room we could win. We were outstanding. We defended very, very well and made it very difficult."