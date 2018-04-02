Pardew's West Brom departure equals Premier League record

Alan Pardew’s departure as West Brom head coach means that no Premier League season has seen more permanent bosses leave their post during a campaign than 2017-18.

Pardew has overseen a dismal run of form since his appointment in November 2017 and leaves the club 10 points adrift of safety with six games remaining.

Frank De Boer lost his job at Crystal Palace just four games into the Premier League season, while Craig Shakespeare (Leicester City), Ronald Koeman (Everton), Slaven Bilic (West Ham), Tony Pulis (West Brom) and Paul Clement (Swansea City) all left their clubs before the end of December.

Pardew joins Mark Hughes (Stoke City), Marco Silva (Watford) and Mauricio Pellegrino (Southampton) in being relieved of their positions since the turn of the year.

It means half the sides in the Premier League have changed their man in charge this term - making it the most precarious season for top-flight managers since the 2013-14 campaign.