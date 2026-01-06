Ruben Amorim's Manchester United legacy summed up in one word as numbers paint contrasting picture

Manchester United fans will soon welcome a new manager at Old Trafford

It has been one of the most unpredictable Premier League season in decades and no side has reflected that more than its perennial main character.

The never-ending soap opera that is Manchester United provides more weekly drama than anything else on television but this is one of their most contrasting, contradictory and confusing campaigns yet.

Ruben Amorim ultimately paid for the price for his insubordination after consecutive 1-1 draws against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United over the Christmas and New Year period. Even during brief, positive runs, it always seemed difficult to predict how his Manchester United team would perform.

Unpredictability is the only prediction with Manchester United

Ruben Amorim is no longer in the Old Trafford dugout (Image credit: Getty Images)

The chaotic and enthralling 4-4 draw with Bournemouth at Old Trafford was the game of the season so far and encapsulated both the league and Manchester United in their current guises.

At times, and for almost the entirety of the first half, it was by far the best football played under Amorim with an intensity not seen at Old Trafford in many years. At other junctures, the familiar issues of game management and question marks over the squad's mentality reared their heads. In the end, it was Manchester United fighting back from a 3-2 deficit but also throwing away leads on three occasions, to drop more valuable points from winning positions.

Ruben Amorim spoke out against the club's hierarchy in the wake of Manchester United's 1-1 draw versus Leeds (Image credit: Getty Images)

In short, it made little to no sense, but neither do Manchester United right now. Amorim lost just one of his final eight games in charge - arguably one of his better runs since taking charge, but other issues were undoubtedly at play, amid rumours of bust-ups with more senior club executives.

On the pitch, some would argue, the current run epitomises the inconsistency shown throughout Amorim's time in the dugout.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After a narrow opening day defeat to Arsenal, Manchester United won four on the bounce at home. Since then, it’s been one win, two draws and an abysmal loss to 10-man Everton at Old Trafford.

The eight-goal thriller against Bournemouth was an entirely different draw to the meek concession of a 1-0 lead against West Ham.

As was Amorim’s approach, changing his system before and then during the game, something he refused to do at any point 11 days prior. The manager was inconsistent to the end.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is out injured currently (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United have also scored the third-highest number of goals in the league this season, behind only Manchester City and Arsenal, and until it was recently wrestled back, had taken the mantle of Set Piece FC from the Gunners.

Casemiro’s first-half header against the Cherries last month was Manchester United's 11th goal from a dead ball situation this term.

Unlike Mikel Arteta's side, who have let in a league-low 14 so far this season, Manchester United are leaking goals, conceding the most of any side in the division, excluding the current bottom six clubs.

Matheus Cunha chases Tottenham Hotspur's Xavi Simons in possession (Image credit: Getty Images)

The heavy investment and revamp of the frontline in the summer has paid dividends in one sense but Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha are still to take full flight. Albeit, the latter has stepped up recently with Amad and Bryan Mbeumo on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

Issues remain in almost every other area of the team and likely won’t be fully addressed until next summer as a long-overdue rebuild continues. For the rest of the season, interim boss Darren Fletcher must work with what he has and find the balance between control and chaos, as well as system and success.