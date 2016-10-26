Parejo slams Neymar for 'inciting' Valencia fans

Valencia midfielder Dani Parejo has slammed Neymar for the way he celebrated Barcelona's stoppage-time winner and feels the Brazil international provoked the home fans after Lionel Messi's goal.

Neymar was struck by a bottle thrown by one of the Valencia fans in their 3-2 win at Mestalla last Saturday and even though Parejo has condemned the events, he also believes the Barcelona players should look at their own behaviour.

"I think the Barcelona players lacked respect," Parejo told La Sexta.

"The Mestalla never behaves like that and I believe Neymar was wrong.

"You have to understand that, in such difficult moments, it is not the time to incite. I think you can celebrate a goal when you are very happy and you are going to take three points back home, but in that moment you cannot aggravate or incite people.

"Of course, the fan who threw the bottle was wrong, too. I hope that neither thing is repeated."