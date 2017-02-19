Paris Saint-Germain 0 Toulouse 0: Champions spill valuable points

Paris Saint-Germain missed the chance to move to within one point of leaders Monaco in the Ligue 1 table as they had to settle for a scoreless draw with Toulouse at the Parc des Princes.

Monaco's 1-1 draw with Bastia on Friday handed PSG the chance to narrow the gap with their title rivals, but they failed to make the most of the opportunity as they were unable to break down the Toulouse defence.

Unai Emery's men were high on confidence heading into Sunday's encounter after their 4-0 Champions League mauling of Barcelona on Tuesday, with Angel Di Maria in particular in fine form against the Catalans.

The Argentina international was unavailable due to injury, though, while Marco Verratti was only fit enough to come off the bench at half-time after suffering a minor knock versus Barcelona.

The absence of Di Maria and Verratti was noticeable as the Parisians lacked creativity against a well-organised Toulouse and the visitors eventually held on for a hard-earned draw.

This weekend's results leave PSG in second spot, level on points with third-placed Nice, but three points behind Monaco.

The reigning champions got their first chance in the 14th minute after an intricate team move involving Adrien Rabiot and Lucas Moura, the duo playing a double one-two down the right before the Brazil international forced Toulouse goalkeeper Alban Lafont into a strong save with a low shot from inside the area.

Edinson Cavani was next to threaten for the home side following more good work from Lucas, the Ligue 1 top scorer blasting a shot inches wide of the top corner from the edge of the box after being set up by the former Sao Paulo man.

PSG felt they should have been awarded a penalty in the closing stages of the first half when Christopher Jullien seemingly handled the ball inside his own area, but referee Mikael Lesage waved play on.

Emery brought on Verratti at half-time and the Italy international immediately showed his class with a fine throughball for Cavani, the Uruguay international blasting a shot against the near post from a narrow angle after seeing his initial cross blocked by Lafont.

Verratti caused Toulouse all kinds of problems early in the second half and he next created chances for both Julian Draxler and Thiago Motta, with the Germany international aiming a shot straight at Lafont, before the holding midfielder volleyed wide.

The Parisians continued to push for the opener and Marquinhos thought he had broken the deadlock at last when he beat Lafont after Lucas' corner, only to see team-mate Presnel Kimpembe block his header on the goal line.

Pascal Dupraz was sent to the stands for dissent with 15 minutes left on the clock, but the Toulouse coach's dismissal had no effect on the result as it ended all square.