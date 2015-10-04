Paris Saint-Germain 2 Marseille 1: Record-breaking Ibrahimovic seals Le Classique

Zlatan Ibrahimovic became Paris Saint-Germain's record goalscorer on Sunday as his penalty brace helped the Ligue 1 champions to a 2-1 victory over old foes Marseille at the Parc des Princes.

The PSG striker moved to 110 goals for the capital club - surpassing former Portugal striker Pauleta - having converted two first-half spot kicks as the leaders came from behind to extend their unbeaten run against their south-coast rivals to 10 matches.

Michy Batshuayi looked to have ensured Marseille a half-time lead when he nodded home his sixth Ligue 1 goal of the season but Ibrahimovic's quick-fire double put paid to that.

The striker was bundled over by Steve Mandanda before levelling the match and equalling Pauleta's record, while his historic second came after Rolando's handball in the area.

Another penalty arrived after the break, although Abdelaziz Barrada's effort from 12 yards, after a foul from Serge Aurier, was kept out by Kevin Trapp.

Ibrahimovic was withdrawn to a standing ovation from the home fans 20 minutes from full-time as PSG moved five points clear at the summit, leaving Michel's men without a win in five matches.

Despite their recent struggles, Marseille started brightly in the capital although Mandanda was called on to make two comfortable saves from Ibrahimovic.

The Swede was again thwarted by Mandanda at close-range following a fortuitous rebound off Nicolas N'Koulou with Angel Di Maria going close for PSG after cutting in from the left-hand side.

However, Marseille struck first blood when Batshuayi headed in the opener half an hour in.

Barrada's precise cross evaded the head of David Luiz, with Batshuayi able to glance the delivery past Trapp and score Marseille's first goal at the Parc des Princes since 2012.

Two goals in the space of five minutes changed the complexion of the half however as Ibrahimovic wrote his name into the history books.

Mandanda's decision to rush out and bring Ibrahimovic down allowed the striker to level while a second spot-kick four minutes later gave the hosts a half-time lead.

Aurier threatened to increase that lead when he dragged a shot across goal early in the second half but the full-back was busy at the other end soon after when he clumsily brought down Barrada.

However, after some rocky performances in recent weeks, Trapp came to the rescue with an impressive save to deny Barrada down to his right and Aurier almost made amends when he guided a header into the ground and over from a corner.

After Mandanda kept Marseille's hopes alive with a stunning save from Javier Pastore, Remy Cabella could have twice snatched a point, but he was denied superbly by Trapp before blazing over the crossbar as PSG extended their unbeaten run in the league to 18 matches.