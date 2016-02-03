Paris Saint-Germain 3 Lorient 1: Blanc's side set Ligue 1 record

Paris Saint-Germain created history as a 3-1 victory over Lorient at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday stretched their unbeaten run in Ligue 1 to 33 games - a new record for the competition.

Goals from Edinson Cavani, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Layvin Kurzawa proved enough to see off Lorient, though PSG did not have it all their own way.

Cavani's early strike gave the home side the perfect start, only for the visitors - who had ended a five-match winless run in the league with a 2-0 triumph over Reims on Saturday - to respond through Raphael Guerreiro.

However, Ibrahimovic's 20th league goal of the season 10 minutes into the second half put PSG back in front, with Kurzawa's well-struck volley making certain of a 14th straight win in all competitions.

The result sees Laurent Blanc's side break the previous mark of Ligue 1 games without a loss set by Nantes between July 1994 and April 1995, as well as restoring their 24-point lead over Monaco at the top of the table.

A seventh successive win over Lorient appeared a formality for the hosts when Cavani broke the deadlock after six minutes, the forward rounding goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte to score from a narrow angle.

PSG twice came close to doubling their lead as they made an impressive start to proceedings.

A long-range free-kick from Ibrahimovic was tipped away by Lecomte, who also kept out an effort from full-back Serge Aurier by sticking out his right foot.

However, the visitors stunned their opponents by scoring a well-worked equaliser in the 19th minute.

A neat flick by Abdul Majeed Waris picked out the run from deep by the Guerreiro. With time and space inside the penalty area, the Portuguese full-back directed a left-footed shot across Kevin Trapp and into the far side of the net.

The 1-1 half-time scoreline put Blanc's players in an unfamiliar position – they had led at the break in every home league match since a 0-0 draw against Montpellier on December 20, 2014.

Cavani had a chance to put them ahead for a second time on 54 minutes when a long ball left him in a one-on-one situation, only for his lob over a stranded Lecomte to hit a post and stay out.

But, just a minute later, Ibrahimovic was somehow left unmarked in the box to steer home Kurzawa's low cross from the left.

Lorient saw a potential equaliser from Jimmy Cabot ruled out for offside, and the game was put beyond them when Kurzawa punished a weak clearing header by scoring a well-executed strike with his left foot.