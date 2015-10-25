Paris Saint-Germain 4 Saint-Etienne 1: Ibrahimovic, Cavani on target

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani were on target as Paris Saint-Germain recorded a 4-1 win over Saint-Etienne in Sunday's Ligue 1 encounter at the Parc des Princes, with Layvin Kurzawa and Lucas Moura also on target.

The reigning champions created numerous chances in the opening 45 minutes, yet only Kurzawa managed to beat Stephane Ruffier.

Cavani made it two immediately after the restart following some fine work from Ibrahimovic, before the ex-Napoli star returned the favour midway through the second half.

Marco Verratti eventually made it 3-1 with an unfortunate own goal after he deflected Marquinhos' attempted clearance into his own net, but Lucas restored the three-goal buffer with a near-post header in the closing stages.

PSG sit top of the Ligue 1 table with 29 points from 11 games following the win, holding a seven-point lead over second-placed Angers.

Laurent Blanc's men had their first chance to open the scoring when Thiago Motta met Angel Di Maria's sixth-minute corner, but the midfielder headed just wide from 10 yards out.

PSG again came close to going a goal up in the ninth minute after Di Maria set up Ibrahimovic, the Sweden international seeing his attempt kept out by Ruffier.

Valentin Eysseric looked dangerous for Saint-Etienne shortly after when the midfielder unleashed a powerful shot from 20 yards out, but the 23-year-old could only hit the side-netting.

The home side continued to dominate proceedings and eventually took the lead in the 23rd minute after a superb team move. Verratti reached Kurzawa down the left and the full-back found the net with a calm finish beneath Ruffier.

Di Maria tested the goalkeeper in the 36th minute after cutting inside from the right, only to aim his shot from the edge of the area straight at Ruffier.

Kurzawa nearly doubled his tally in the 39th minute after a cross from Di Maria - his header from a difficult angle was cleared from the goalmouth by Moustapha Sall.

Cavani should have made it two just minutes later after some good work from Ibrahimovic. The Swede unselfishly set up his fellow attacker one-on-one with Ruffier, but the Saint-Etienne goalkeeper proved equal to the task.

The Uruguay international did get his goal shortly after the interval, though. Ibrahimovic once more reached Cavani after a quick counterattack and the striker had no trouble finding the net this time around.

Ibrahimovic and Cavani continued to cause the Saint-Etienne defence all kinds of trouble and the latter should have made it three after more good work from the Sweden star, only to put his shot wide from five yards out.

The reigning champions effectively put the match to bed in the 67th minute when Ibrahimovic added his name to the score sheet. Di Maria set up Cavani down the left and the former Napoli star provided his strike partner with an easy chance to make it 3-0.

Saint-Etienne pulled a goal back in comical fashion in the 73th minute. Marquinhos attempted to clear a cross from the right, only to see his clearance hit Verratti's shins and bounce past the helpless Kevin Trapp.

Substitute Lucas though piled even more misery on the visitors in the closing stages of the game as he beat Ruffier with a header at the near post to make it 4-1.