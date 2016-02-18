Paris Saint-Germain v Reims: Visitors won't be Parc des Princes tourists, warns Guegan

Reims coach Olivier Guegan acknowledged his side stand very little chance of taking anything from Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday if the Ligue 1 champions replicate their midweek performance against Chelsea.

Laurent Blanc's men were 2-1 winners against the Premier League holders at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday as Edinson Cavani's late winner put them on top in the Champions League last-16 tie.

It keeps PSG's quadruple hopes on track, with Blanc's side boasting a mammoth 24-point lead as they look all but certain to wrap up a fourth consecutive league title.

PSG have dropped just eight points this term but their unbeaten Ligue 1 season was almost ended in the reverse fixture against Reims back in September as Cavani struck six minutes from time to ensure a point.

Much-needed wins against Angers and Caen this month have pulled Reims clear of the drop zone and Guegan says his players will not be overawed in the capital.

"The players want this game. To rub shoulders with the greatest, it is always interesting, and to play in the most beautiful stadium in France as well," said Guegan, who has midfielder Jaba Kankava back after suspension.

"If we go there to just take pictures then it'll be difficult. We must go to the Parc with great determination and a desire to play the game with great intensity and positive aggression.

"Now I think it will depend on what Paris offer. If this is the Paris of Tuesday in the Champions League, there are few teams that can resist.

"We will have our chance in this match but to grasp it, we will require all 18 players raise their level and be concentrated 200 per cent."

PSG look set to be without Javier Pastore (groin), while Serge Aurier remains suspended by the club after appearing to make derogatory remarks about Blanc and team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a video posted on social media.

Guegan says his side will take confidence from their display against PSG at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II, adding: "We played that match with a lot of quality.

"We may have been a little disappointed not to have kept the lead but we had found the formula. Paris at home are a steamroller and they do not allow many chances for the opponent. We must be ready to defend well.

"This is a team that also produces a lot of intensity when they lose the ball. There will not be a lot of opportunities but there will be decisive ones."

Key Opta Stats

- PSG are unbeaten in their last five Ligue 1 games against Reims since 2012-13, their best run against this team in the top-flight.

- The champions have scored in each of their last nine home Ligue 1 games against Reims, averaging 2.3 goals.

- PSG are unbeaten in their last 32 home Ligue 1 games - their second longest home streak at home in the top flight, after their 39-game run between January 1993 and December 1994.

- Reims have only won two of their last 11 away Ligue 1 games, these coming in Guingamp and Caen.

- Edinson Cavani has scored four goals in four games against Reims in Ligue 1, his favorite team in the top flight alongside Lorient and Nantes.