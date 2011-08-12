Park extends Manchester United contract

The 30-year-old South Korean, who has made 177 appearances since joining the club in 2005, has built a reputation as a big game player able to relentlessly break up opposition attacks and send his own team-mates on the offensive.

"Ji has been an important player for us for a number of years now," United manager Sir Alex Ferguson said in a statement.

"He has great ability and energy and in recent seasons has added the knack of scoring important goals in big games. He is a popular member of the squad and his experience at domestic and international level is invaluable for the younger players."

The first Asian to compete in a Champions League final in 2009, Park is adored in his home country.

"I have enjoyed every minute of my time at United. I'm delighted to be part of the club during this latest stage in its history - with another exciting young team being built," the midfielder said.

"I'm looking forward to playing my part in keeping United at the top of the game."