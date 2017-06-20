Parlour urges Arsenal to keep Oxlade-Chamberlain

Ray Parlour has urged Arsenal to hold on to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain amid alleged interest from Liverpool and Chelsea.

The 23-year-old is not an undisputed starter at Emirates Stadium and his long-term future at the club is in doubt, with his current contract due to expire in 2018.

Recent reports claim Oxlade-Chamberlain could be on the move ahead of next season, but Parlour hopes the England international will sign a new deal with Arsenal instead.

"Arsenal will definitely try and keep him, I should imagine," former Arsenal midfielder Parlour told talkSPORT.

"I am sure Arsenal will be sitting down with his agent, trying to sign him up. But it is up to Oxlade-Chamberlain, these players want to play. It is all about his representatives who would say 'Is he going to play enough football?'.

"The way they finished the season, [Hector] Bellerin can play on that right side as well. Oxlade-Chamberlain is a key player as well and these days you do need big squads.

"It is going to be interesting. For me, I would love him to stay."

Oxlade-Chamberlain made 45 appearances in all competitions in 2016-17, scoring six goals.