Parma confirm Biabiany heart problem

The 26-year-old was set for a move to Milan on transfer deadline day, only for the deal to fall through as Cristian Zaccardo refused to move in the opposite direction.

However, Parma's general manager Pietro Leonardi revealed on Thursday that the former France Under-21 international had shown signs of a heart defect.

"I speak on behalf of the company, player and player representatives," he said.

"Jonathan Biabiany had a medical on July 10 in Parma and was given the all-clear. Subsequently, on September 1, during the medical performed in Milan there was the appearance of an arrhythmia that had never previously been detected.

"At that point, when Jonathan returned to Parma, he was subjected to further diagnostic tests.

"Based on these, and also external consultants, it was decided to suspend the competitive activity for a limited period of time, during which the player will be monitored and subjected to further testing to establish his return to action.

"Jonathan could play as he is fit. We could put him on the field. But until we have certainty, he will not be used.

"It's terrible to put a label on the boy. I strongly hope that it's just a minor problem."

Biabiany was handed a start in Parma's opening Serie A game of the season at Cesena but was withdrawn after 74 minutes as the visitors lost 1-0.