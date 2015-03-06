Parma reach agreement over stewarding

Parma have been beset by financial woe this season and were deducted one point for failing to pay their players.

Their last home fixture against Udinese was postponed as the club could not afford to pay for stewarding, before the players opted not to take to the field against Genoa last week.

"Parma FC communicates that GOS [the security firm] met this morning at the police headquarters in Parma and have agreed to work at Parma-Atalanta at Stadio Tardini," a club statement read.

"As a result, Parma FC has independently guaranteed all the services required by the law.

"Parma FC thanks all the suppliers who have worked together with the club to achieve this outcome."