Partick Thistle manager Gary Caldwell calls for missile throwing to be cut out

Partick Thistle boss Gary Caldwell has called for action on missile throwers before a serious injury occurs.

The Championship club will investigate alleged coin throwing that took place during Monday night’s William Hill Scottish Cup quarter-final with Hearts at Firhill which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The travelling fans were housed behind the technical areas and although former Hibernian defender Caldwell said he was not struck by any objects, he is looking for a swift end to the recent spate of such incidents at Scottish games.

He told TalkSport: “None hit me but there was some hitting the dugout and the club are looking into it.

“It is something that can’t keep happening, not just Scottish football but English football.

“I seen the Sheffield United game the other night, with a bottle and coin thrown there. It is something that has to be cut out quickly.

“Coins, bottles, it is dangerous and could really hurt someone so hopefully something gets done before somebody gets an injury that is serious.

“I don’t think it is football fans. People should be able to come with families and watch football in a safe environment and at the minute, that is not the case.

“The people need to be found and stopped and the authorities need to do something about it before someone gets an injury and hopefully that is going to be the case.”