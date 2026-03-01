Pre-Match Poser no.16: Can you answer this elite-level football quiz question?

Another week, another Pre-Match Poser…

There have only been 40 and there were none in Arsenal’s Invincible season. Jonathan Walters is the only man to have gotten one in a season that Jose Mourinho won the Premier League title. One American got one; another American didn’t. Yakubu has more of them than Thierry Henry. Six different Chelsea players got one each. Alan Shearer, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane didn’t get one, but Demba Ba, Gabriel Agbonlahor and Edin Dzeko all did. What are we talking about?

We'll reveal the answer this time next week in the next edition of The Pre-Match Poser – stay tuned for that – but for now, here's the answer to last week's conundrum…



Q. Paraguay, the very next game; Croatia, the very next game; Argentina, three games later; Argentina again, getting revenge in the very next game; the Netherlands, five games later. Which country comes next in the sequence?



A. We're looking for the first team to defeat the reigning World Cup champion, going all the way back to the first team to win the competition in the 21st Century, Brazil. The Selecao (2002) lost their very next game to Paraguay, as did Italy (2006), to Croatia; Spain (2010) lost three games later to Argentina; Germany (2014) lost their very next game to Argentina (who they had just beaten in the final); and France (2018) lost five games later to the Netherlands. The next country in the sequence is Uruguay, who handed 2022 champions Argentina their first post-World Cup defeat nine games later on November 16, 2023.

