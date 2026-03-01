How to watch Australia vs Philippines: Live Streams for Women's Asian Cup opener

The Matildas are hoping to get their home tournament off to a winning start

Watch Australia vs Philippines as the Matildas look to get their Asian Cup campaign off to a winning start, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

Australia vs Philippines key information • Date: Sunday, 1 March 2026 • Kick-off time: 9:00am GMT / 4:00am ET • Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth, Australia • FREE Stream: YouTube (UK & US) • Watch from anywhere: NordVPN

Hosts Australia begin their Asian Cup campaign determined to make their home advantage count as they chase a second title, their first in 16 years.

Backed by a star-studded line up, the Matildas face a Philippines side who made the semi-finals last time out.

Audrey Nuna, the global sensation from K-Pop Demon Hunters, will perform live at the Opening Ceremony, followed by an exciting opening match of the tournament.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Australia vs Philippines online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Australia vs Philippines for FREE in the UK & US

Australia vs Philippines will be broadcast live on AFC Asian Cup's YouTube in countries without a broadcast deal including the UK & US.

🔴 LIVE | Australia vs Philippines | AFC Women's Asian Cup™ 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Watch Australia vs Philippines from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Australia vs Philippines. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

NordVPN's Mega deal ✅ Up to 73% off

✅ 3 Months Extra FREE

✅ Free Amazon Gift Card

How to watch Australia vs Philippines in Australia

Australia vs Philippines will be broadcast free on 10Play in Oz.

Australia vs Philippines: preview

Sam Kerr is captaining the Matildas (Image credit: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for CommBank)

Hosts Australia begin their campaign aiming to reclaim the Asian Cup crown they last won in 2010. Now led by former Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro, the Matildas will look to harness home support once again, following a memorable run to the semi-finals in the 2023 Women’s World Cup on home soil.

Much of the focus falls on captain Sam Kerr. After a frustrating 20-month battle with an ACL injury, the Chelsea striker returned to action late last year. While she is still building towards her best form, her big-game pedigree and leadership remain central to Australia’s ambitions.

Manchester City's Mary Fowler has also been included in the Matildas squad despite limited minutes following her own knee injury, adding further attacking quality if she is fit enough to play.

A strong Women’s Super League core underpins the squad, with Ellie Carpenter, Steph Catley, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Caitlin Foord, Alanna Kennedy and Katrina Gorry featuring. However Australia were unable to progress beyond the quarter-finals four years ago, losing out narrowly to South Korea.

Their opposition in their opening tie in Perth is the Philippines, with a world ranking of 41 and a team looking to continue their rapid rise. After incredibly reaching the 2022 Asian Cup semi-finals, they made history by qualifying for their first Women’s World Cup in 2023 and earned a landmark 1–0 win over New Zealand. Building on that momentum, they will arrive determined to test the hosts and show their credentials once more.

While the Matildas are not the highest ranked team in the competition (world ranking: 15), their home advantage and star players puts them as favourites for this tournament. Their opening tie will be a measure of how they are set to perform this time out.