Partick Thistle renamed as Partick Thistle Family Club during coronavirus crisis

Partick Thistle have been renamed as Partick Thistle Family Club for the duration of the coronavirus shutdown.

Firhill chiefs say they are refocusing their efforts into ensuring “no fan feels isolated in the tough times ahead”.

The Jags’ club crest will also be altered to reflect the name change while Ian McCall’s team await a return to action.

In the absence of football indefinitely, Partick Thistle FC is pledging to do everything it can to look after its full family of supporters and make sure no fan feels isolated in the tough times ahead.

Thistle chairman Jacqui Low has announced staff plan to make calls on elderly supporters to offer support during the virus panic, while they will also be delivering increased online content – including videos of historic matches – to keep fans entertained while they observe social isolation measures.

Low said: “It’s hard to find the words to do justice to the potential impact of this crisis. However, nothing is more important than people’s health and wellbeing. Nothing is more important than the welfare of our supporters.

“Isolation is a troubling word – we don’t want any fan to suffer and feel socially disconnected. So our message to our family of supporters is clear: your football club is your family and we will be there for you.”

Boss McCall added: “It was a special pull which brought me back to Firhill and it’s a special feeling that all supporters have for our club.

“Our fans have been there for us through thick and thin. Now they need their club more than ever – especially those vulnerable, elderly, most worried or living alone.

“I am united with everyone else at the club in saying that we will be doing everything in our power to help the entire Thistle family and make sure we all get through this together.”

