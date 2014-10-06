Partizan hit with partial stadium closure

The Serbian club have also been fined €40,000 due to the conduct of their fans during a goalless draw against Tottenham at Partizan Stadium last month.

Partizan have been punished for racist behaviour from their supporters, who also set off fireworks and used laser pointers during the Group C stalemate.

The Belgrade outfit are also in hot water due to a pitch invasion during the clash on September 18.

A UEFA statement said: "The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has ordered the partial closure of FK Partizan Stadium during the next (1) UEFA competition match in which FK Partizan would play as the host club, and, in particular, the sector K of the stadium.

"The Serbian team has also been fined €40,000."

Super Liga leaders Partizan, who are bottom of Group C in the Europa League with one point from two games, host Turkish side Besiktas on October 23.