Pasalic keen to put injury troubles behind him at Milan

Mario Pasalic is keen to move on from his recent injury troubles after completing a loan move from Chelsea to AC Milan.

The Croatia international has been sidelined since February with a back problem that ruled him out of Chelsea's pre-season tour to the United States.

But midfielder Pasalic, whose season-long loan in Milan follows previous stints at Elche and Monaco, is delighted to have the chance to return to action in Serie A.

"It all happened suddenly with Milan," he told Goal. "This transfer window I was very close to signing for two clubs, but those deals failed at the last moment.

"I heard about Milan's interest three or four days ago and I was thrilled from the beginning. It is great to hear such big club wants you, although I've been out of action for long time.

"Milan is one of biggest clubs ever, but their recent record is not at that level.

"As soon as I came, I felt the size of the club. Walking through the club museum, seeing all the trophies, hearing stories of former legends, you can sense how big the club is at every level."

Discussing his injury problems, Pasalic added: "It was a very complicated injury and the first three or four months were frustrating.

"Treatment in Monaco didn't help, treatment in Chelsea didn't help. I didn't know how to get rid of it.

"Fortunately, I found great people and solved my problem. About 20 days ago I started to train at Chelsea and felt no more pain.

"Yes, the medical at Milan took two days, but Milan can't afford to sign a player without passing every detail, especially for someone like me that had been absent for a while due to injury.

"It was understandable and I haven't thought for a second anything could go wrong."