Pasqual may opt for protective headgear

The 31-year-old suffered a nasty head injury in the FIFA World Cup qualifying win against Czech Republic on Tuesday, his first appearance for Italy since 2006.

Pasqual was on the receiving end of Libor Kozak's elbow and required seven stitches in a cut that opened up over an artery.

He spent the night in hospital as a precaution and Fiorentina vice-president Sandro Mencucci confirmed that the former Arezzo player will consider wearing special headgear for this weekend's match.

"I spoke to Pasqual today (Wednesday)," Mencucci said, in quotes reported by Football Italia.

"Fortunately the accident was less serious than it looked, but it was a very heavy blow and they even had to sedate him in order to put in the stitches.

"He immediately underwent tests that showed no problems. This morning I received a phone call from the director general of the FIGC, Antonello Valentini, who asked me what condition the lad was in.

"The medical staff told me Pasqual's situation will be monitored day by day. He could play with a protective helmet, as Petr Cech has done for years, but our squad is big enough that we don't need to risk him."