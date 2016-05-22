Passi keen to stay at Marseille

Caretaker coach Franck Passi has expressed his desire to remain in charge of Marseille on a permanent basis next season.

The 50-year-old took up the reins at the Stade Velodrome in April following the sacking of Michel, having also previously taken over first-team duties in the wake of Marcelo Bielsa's hasty departure in August last year.

He successfully steered the club away from the relegation zone and into the Coupe de France final.

Marseille were ultimately beaten 4-2 by arch-rivals PSG in Saturday's showpiece at the Stade de France, but Passi says it would be harsh to assess his managerial credentials on the basis of that result.

"I want to stay, yes," he said. "I am a coach and if you give me a team, I will take it.

"I cannot plan my own future, but do not judge a coach on one game.

"A team that cost 500 million euros is not the same as a team that cost 100 million.

"But with our concentration and our work, we managed to compete."

The cup final loss was the only defeat Marseille suffered during Passi's six games at the helm, with the club eventually finishing 13th in Ligue 1, nine points clear of the relegation zone.