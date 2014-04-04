Pastore happy at PSG

The Argentina midfielder has struggled to hold down a first-team place under Laurent Blanc at the Parc des Princes, with Ezequiel Lavezzi, Edinson Cavani and Lucas Moura often deployed ahead of the 24-year-old.

Pastore has made only 12 starts in Ligue 1 this season and that lack of match action has led to reports linking him with moves to Liverpool, as well as a return to Italy.

However, Simonian has reiterated that Pastore is settled in the French capital.

"Javier is happy in France," he told Le Parisien.

"He feels good with his team-mates and the staff and works every day to keep playing for PSG.

"He thinks only of PSG, and I can assure you that this is the truth."

Pastore scored his third goal of the season in all competitions on Wednesday as PSG beat Chelsea 3-1 in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg.