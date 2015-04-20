Pastore plays down Cantona's world best tag

The debate among players, pundits and fans as to who should take the moniker as football's best player has largely centred on two men - Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

Former Manchester United star Cantona saw things differently, though, and stated that Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Pastore is a cut above the rest, claiming the Argentine midfielder has "something special".

The Frenchman's praise was well received by Pastore, but the Argentina international does not believe he should be considered at the same level as Ronaldo and international team-mate Messi.

"Cantona has his opinion and I thank him for his praise," he said.

"However, I don't share his view - I don't compare myself with the best.

"Cantona likes good football and goals but I think Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are incredible players."