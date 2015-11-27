Pastore ruled out of Troyes clash

Paris Saint-Germain forward Javier Pastore will miss Saturday's Ligue 1 visit of Troyes after coach Laurent Blanc confirmed the Argentina international was suffering with an adductor problem.

Pastore has endured a difficult run of injuries this term and has not featured for PSG in over a month following conjunctivitis and a calf problem.

And, as PSG prepare to welcome rock-bottom Troyes to the Parc des Princes, Blanc revealed Pastore was becoming frustrated by his injury difficulties.

"Javier Pastore injured his adductor," the Frenchman confirmed on Friday.

"He feels very awkward right now because of these muscle problems, but I hope he will return quickly because he needs to play."

Saturday's match will be PSG's first in Paris since the terror attacks in the French capital earlier this month.

Two of Pastore's friends were among the 89 people killed by gunmen in the Bataclan theatre a fortnight ago.

The 26-year-old always remained committed to returning to the city, telling Teleocho during the recent international break: "I have to go back, I work there and I have a responsibility. It's going to be moving."