Pastore signs PSG extension

Javier Pastore has signed a three-year contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain.

Pastore's contract at the Parc des Princes had been due to expire at the end of the next season, but he has now inked a deal that will see him remain with the club until 2019.

The Argentina attacking midfielder enjoyed a superb season for PSG as they marched to an unprecedented domestic treble and reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League for the third straight year.

"I am delighted to extend my contract. I just experienced the best season of my career," Pastore told PSG's official website.

"I am very proud of the year I made, but I could not have done it without my team-mates. So, I want to thank them, as well as the technical staff and all the people who work at Paris Saint-Germain.

"I hope to continue to win titles here, and get to play in a Champions League final with this team. That's my main goal now.

"I think we can achieve that in the coming years, and why not next year?

"My goal is to win the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain. That would be the ultimate."