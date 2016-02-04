Patient Gotze plots 'clever' comeback

Mario Gotze says he needs to be patient as he bids to make his first Bayern Munich appearance since October, having finally resumed team training this week following a groin injury.

The 23-year-old has not played since Germany's 1-0 loss away to Republic of Ireland in Euro 2016 qualifying on October 8.

His previous Bayern outing came four days prior to that, starting and scoring in a 5-1 home win over former club Borussia Dortmund.

Gotze, who netted the extra-time winner for Germany in their World Cup final triumph over Argentina in 2014, has struggled for form and fitness since moving to Allianz Arena from Dortmund in 2013.

The tactics and team selections of Pep Guardiola have not always appeared to suit the attacking midfielder.

But with the head coach set to leave for Manchester City at the end of the season, Gotze – provided he returns to full fitness – could find himself back in favour under Carlo Ancelotti in 2016-17.

"Obviously I still need to be patient for little while longer," he told the club's official website.

"I'll try and complete all the sessions this and next week and then we'll see where I stand.

"If you've been out for a while, your instinct is to do as much as possible – but you have to be clever about it."

Bayern, who visit Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, are eight points clear of Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga and aiming to secure a fourth title in succession.