Pato could return for possible Milan party

AC Milan's Brazil striker Alexandre Pato could return from a three-week layoff with a thigh injury for the trip to AS Roma on Saturday, where a point will clinch the Serie A title.

Milan said Pato had returned to training along with midfielder Gennaro Gattuso. Forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is also back from a ban.

Roma, a point behind fourth-placed Lazio in the Champions League qualifying round spot, have midfielders Daniele De Rossi and Simone Perrotta suspended so Simplicio and Matteo Brighi are expected to come in.

Second-placed Inter Milan host Fiorentina on Sunday having already given up on the scudetto after five straight years of title success.

"We absolutely shouldn't write off this season. We are world champions and we added the Italian Super Cup. Now we are targeting the Italian Cup," captain Javier Zanetti told reporters.

Udinese, pushing for the Champions League qualifying spot with Lazio, have forward Alexis Sanchez back from injury and the Chilean is set to revive his explosive partnership with Antonio Di Natale for Sunday's clash at home to the Romans.

Lazio have Brazilian midfielder Matuzalem fit after a knee injury but Giuseppe Sculli remains a doubt.

Second-bottom Brescia could be relegated this weekend if they fail to win at home to Catania on Sunday.