Paton ruled out of Northern Ireland squad

The Irish FA (IFA) made the announcement on Sunday, with Lee Hodson of Milton Keynes Dons named as Paton's replacement by coach Michael O'Neill.

Paton will miss Wednesday's friendly against the country of his birth, Scotland, at Hampden Park.

The 27-year-old will also sit out Northern Ireland's hosting of Finland in their 2016 UEFA European Championship qualifier in Belfast on Sunday.

Northern Ireland are second in Group F, one point behind leaders Romania after five matches.