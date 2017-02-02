Patrick Bamford takes a pop at Sean Dyche for personal jibes

Bamford re-joined Middlesbrough on a permanent basis in January having spent time on loan at six different clubs since 2012.

He was most prolific in front of goal at Boro in the 2014/15 season, scoring 17 goals in the Championship to earn him named the division's Player of the Year prize.

But the striker – who was privately educated and once turned down a scholarship at Harvard – has since endured difficult and goalless spells at Crystal Palace, Norwich and, most recently, Burnley.

Dyche said that because I had come through at Chelsea, and because of the way I had been brought up, I had never had to work for anything

Bamford's stint in Lancashire proved most frustrating of all, though, with the 23-year-old admitting that his relationship with Dyche was strained at best.

"Me and the boys got on fine but me and Sean Dyche just clashed," he told the Daily Mail. "I could sit down and talk to him now and be civil but we had different ideas of football. I didn't get a chance. His team has done great, mind. I can't argue with that.

"There were a few comments. Dyche said that because I had come through at Chelsea, and because of the way I had been brought up, I had never had to work for anything.

"My background is irrelevant and I didn't even come through at Chelsea. I started at Nottingham Forest cleaning toilets and scrubbing the shower floors.

"So saying I didn't want it enough was upsetting. I went home every night wondering how to get in the Burnley team. It was: 'You've been brought up nicely, had everything handed to you'. Is that what people think just because I went to private school and played instruments?

"People think I don't mind that much but for me not playing is the hardest thing ever. Sitting in the stands has been a nightmare."

