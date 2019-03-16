Paul Lambert and Martin O’Neill left unhappy by referee decisions

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert and Nottingham Forest boss Martin O’Neill bemoaned refereeing decisions in the 1-1 draw at Portman Road.

Collin Quaner put Town ahead in the fifth minute before Molla Wague replied for Forest, who are three points off the Championship play-off places, on the half-hour.

Ipswich had glorious chances to pick up only their fourth win of the season but missed opportunities, while two controversial refereeing decisions and superb saves from Forest goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon robbed them of victory.

Referee Keith Stroud turned down a penalty appeal for a foul on Kayden Jackson and then ruled out a Jon Nolan goal following a quick free-kick.

Lambert said: “How well the guys are playing is fantastic and the crowd were absolutely brilliant and the two are bouncing off each other incredibly well.

“If we had walked away with a 4-2 win I don’t think anybody would have complained.

“If we had took our chances in the second half we would have least had three and we had a great claim for a penalty but that never happened.

“The referee said wait for the whistle (for the free-kick) and it was a great goal, a great free-kick, quick thinking and that seems to be the way it goes for us but I’m really, really happy with our play.

“I think the level of atmosphere and the level of performance is really, really high. We play a lot of risk football which is really, really good and we just need that little touch that finishes it off.”

Stroud also disallowed a goal from Forest striker Daryl Murphy, a former Ipswich player, for offside.

O’Neill said: “We got off to a very poor start and conceded a poor goal from our view point from Ipswich’s first attack.

“We fought our way back into the game and got the equaliser and obviously a big moment just before half-time when I thought we scored and the TV replay looks as if we were two to three yards onside.

“That is obviously very disappointing but it doesn’t stop the fact that Ipswich played very strongly and very well and it was no surprise to me in that sense.

“They might have only won a number of games this season but they are playing with good old enthusiasm.

“Even though we made changes to try and go and win the game it did leave gaps and Ipswich breaking on us were very good indeed.

“Our goalkeeper made saves to keep us in it but I think the result is very, very fair.”