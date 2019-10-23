David Moyes has one piece of advice for Manchester United about Paul Pogba

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes has advised the club to keep hold of Paul Pogba.

The France international was heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer, with Real Madrid reportedly keen to bring him to the Spanish capital.

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola tried to secure a transfer for his client, but the midfielder remains in Manchester after Madrid failed to submit an offer deemed acceptable by United.

Some pundits and supporters thought the club should cash in on Pogba if he had decided he no longer wanted to play for the Red Devils.

But Moyes, who spent less than a year in charge of United in the 2013/14 campaign, believes his former side must keep hold of the ex-Juventus man.

“Pogba is still Manchester United’s best midfield player,” he told talkSPORT. “He could probably play for any team in the world, certainly in Europe. He would get a game for any team.

“I’m not always sure he’s a player who is consistent and makes the difference all the time.

“For the profile he has got, you’re hoping he makes the difference. He doesn’t always make the difference, but do I think he should stay at Manchester United? Yes, I do.

“I don’t think he wins games like [Lionel] Messi does for Barcelona or [Cristiano] Ronaldo does for Juventus, but I still think he’s a really talented player. He has got a lot to give.

“Watching him at his best was when he was at Juventus, he played a little bit further forward, he got nearer the box more often.

“If you were picking the Manchester United team, Pogba would be in their midfield at the moment, that’s for sure.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side face Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League on Thursday, before a meeting with Norwich in the Premier League on Sunday.

