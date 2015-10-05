Pauleta challenges Ibrahimovic to deliver Champions League for PSG

After Zlatan Ibrahimovic broke Paris Saint-Germain's goalscoring record on Sunday, former holder Pauleta has urged the Sweden international to bring the Champions League trophy to the French capital.

Ibrahimovic scored twice from the spot in PSG's 2-1 win over Marseille in Le Classique - moving past Pauleta to 110 goals for the Ligue 1 champions.

Despite their domestic dominance in recent seasons, Laurent Blanc's men have bowed out at the quarter-final stage of the Champions League in each of the last three seasons.

And former Portugal international Pauleta has challenged Ibrahimovic to add European success to his legacy at the Parc des Princes.

"Zlatan, you're someone I admire a lot and I congratulate you. I am happy that a player like you is beyond me. All records are made to be broken," he wrote in a letter published by France Football.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has already beaten my record for the national team and now it's your turn at PSG - it is a pleasure to be exceeded by players of this quality!

"I have had the opportunity to play only once in the Champions League with PSG, so I hope you have the time to do something great in this competition with 'my' club. For Paris must continue to win important titles, and can really win the Champions League this season.

"I would of course like to play in this team, I might have scored more goals! Besides, I am convinced that we could play together, because while we're both scorers, we have different profiles.

"Let me tell you that you are a great player, one of the greatest to have passed through PSG, unquestionably. The best? It's hard to say, because it is difficult to compare eras. But talent like yours, this club has not known too often.

"You're a special player, different. When I hear about your personality, I say that the most important thing is that you respect the shirt you're wearing, whether you are appreciated by your team-mates and if you continue to score goals.

"I do not really have any advice to give you, but I just want you to keep working the same way, to have fun on the field. PSG has the qualities to win the Champions League, and for that, they need you."