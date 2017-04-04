Pauleta wants 'phenomenon' Bernardo Silva at Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain legend Pauleta is in awe of Monaco star Bernardo Silva and hopes to see his compatriot ply his trade at the Parc des Princes at some stage in his career.

The 22-year-old has been in superb form this campaign and has played a key role in Monaco's rise to the Ligue 1 summit and run to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Silva's impressive performances have not gone unnoticed elsewhere and Pauleta has urged the PSG hierarchy to make a move for the attacking midfielder.

"Bernardo Silva is a player with enormous quality," Pauleta, who played for PSG between 2003 and 2008, told SFR Sport.

"He is different than other players. He is doing things other players are not capable of doing.

"Some might say he is small and not tough enough, but I am certain that he will become a phenomenon.

"I hope that he will play for PSG one day."

Silva has a contract with Monaco until June 2020.